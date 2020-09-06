Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Finally Arrived In U.S. Theaters 

The awaited Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi “Tenet” was released in American Theaters after being delayed for months due to COVID-19.

The epic movie has already generated $20.2 million over Labor Day weekend and thanks to the huge showing at the international box office it’s very close to reaching the amount of $150 million globally. The domestic release includes ticket sales from preview screenings in the U.S. and Canada.

The thriller is not only a hit per se but its success became a hit for the industry. Warner Bros. said the studio was “very pleased” with initial results and won’t stress or compare to the pre-pandemic theater releases, although they know that “Tenet” would have seen better in the weekend opening. Then added: “There is literally no context in which to compare the results of a film opening during a pandemic with any other circumstance. We are in unprecedented territory, so any comparisons to the pre-COVID world would be inequitable and baseless.”

“Tenet” was originally slated to bow in July. Its recent arrival turned out to be the biggest blockbuster debut in the U.S. since theaters closed at the beginning of the pandemic in March.

A box office analyst from FranchiseRe commented: “With a significant number of key U.S. states and cities still closed, this is a fair opening”, and then continued: “Business in the U.S. is improving, but large numbers of moviegoers are not back yet. For now, this is as good as it gets.”