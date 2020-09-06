Children left shaken after stones thrown at centre for minors

IN a world trying to progress and adapt to the new situations we find ourselves in daily, hatred has no place and serves no purpose.

-- Advertisement --



We witness protests, acts of solidarity and people coming together with their own opinions striving for change, it’s people coming together united that makes a difference.

During the night on Friday, September 4, several people threw stones at a centre that welcomed 21 unaccompanied immigrant minors (MENA) in Gran Canaria.

The event caused only material damage to a window but distress for the children involved.

As reported by the Ministry of Social Rights, Equality, Diversity and Youth of the Government of the Canary Islands, the boys who are in these emergency resources are young people who have arrived on the island on a boat in recent weeks.

“We call for calm. With hatred and rejection, we will not advance as a society,” the regional department pointed out on its social networks.

We have seen many articles in recent weeks of immigrants arriving on the beaches of both mainland Spain and the Canary Islands, whilst this is not legal the children involved in these situations are not responsible for the situation they currently find themselves in.