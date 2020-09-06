Calpe paid homage in music

CALPE town hall and the Union Musical Calp-Ifach organised an outdoor concert in memory of all Covid-19 victims.

The event in the Plaza Mayor was sponsored by the Alicante’s provincial council, the Diputacion, and included in the 25th Campanya de Musica als Pobles programme.

As well as the Covid-19 victims, the concert was also a homage to all the associations, groups and private individuals who made donations or gave their time to those in need.

As the size of the audience had to be limited in line with health and safety regulations, the concert was also streamed live on Calpe town hall’s Facebook page.