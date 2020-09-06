POLICE arrested a gang of four burglars within hours of them breaking into a property on the outskirts of Almeria city.

It was a neighbour who alerted police to the group.

-- Advertisement --



They said they had seen four men hiding a number of items inside in a van with foreign number plates, which was parked on a piece of waste ground.

Uniformed and plain-clothes officers headed for the location. Sure enough they came across the four loading tools and machinery into the vehicle.

It turned out all items had been stolen from a farmhouse on the Mami road just hours earlier, the victim of the crime having reported the theft to Almeria police station at more or less the same time officers intercepted the suspects.

Police said the thieves had forced open a wrought iron security gate and a door to get into the property.

All the stolen items have been recovered.