Scottish Police have ordered the evacuation of an Amazon warehouse in Fife as they investigate a suspicious package discovered at the centre.

-- Advertisement --



Nightshift staff about to turn up for work have been told to stay away while the situation is being assessed. Bomb disposal experts have been called to the Amazon delivery centre and police have cleared the area. Emergency services raced to the warehouse in Dunfermline just after 5.30 pm and ordered the evacuation of the building.

The incident is still ongoing and no further information is as yet available. Please check back later for an update.