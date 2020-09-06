Take-downs, broken bones and devastating punishment could be in store for anyone looking to cause trouble at UFC events.

DANA WHITE has lived up to his word after hiring the woman responsible for the brutal take down of an alleged shoplifter.

The video of Summer Tapasa went viral early this year when she was shown displaying her own UFC moves as she manhandled the suspected thief.

White was so impressed after seeing the video, which resulted in Tapasa being fired from her job, that he flew her out to UFC 246.

At the event, which saw Conor McGregor defeat “Cowboy” Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds, White invited Tapasa as his VIP guest with the intension of bringing her onto the UFC staff.

Welcome to the @ufc Summer Tapasa!! I’m so happy you chose a career with us 👊🏻👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/GCmcCJF6sL

— danawhite (@danawhite) September 3, 2020

“I brought her out to Vegas. I offered her a job here. She went back to Hawaii; she weighed all her options and she decided to work for UFC. She is now a UFC employee, so for all of you thinking about f**king around here at UFC, you will get your ass whooped by Summer,” White said.

Thanks to violent beat-down going viral it means that Summer is now an official UFC corporate security officer.

“I have been working with UFC for eight days and I am looking forward to expanding my career and hopefully moving on up.”

It is probably best that you don’t mess with her.

