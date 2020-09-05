The White Island sees a mass anti-government protest with a number of fines handed out.

Mandatory health restrictions in Ibiza have been disobeyed with eight people all facing fines of up to 2,000€ each. The flouting of local government health restrictions occurred during mass protests on Friday.

-- Advertisement --



It is understood that more than 300 people took to the streets in Ibiza to protest against a spree of new restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic which includes overnight curfews in a number of neighbourhoods.

The White Island protests were arranged via social media urging residents on the island to “go outside and stop this farce or no one will come out all winter.”

Protestors marched the streets, chanting for freedom while waving banners aloft their heads. They demanded an immediate end to compulsory use of face masks and no more lockdowns, local or otherwise.

Police officers watched from the side lines as the peaceful protest took place. There was no violence reported and only a small number of sanctions handed out relative to the size of the gathering. No arrests were made.

The protests have gathered attention on social media with many welcoming the courage of the protestors.

The Minister of Health has reported 68 new coronavirus infections in Ibiza and Ibiza Mayor, Rafa Ruiz said he’s worried that many people are breaking quarantine restrictions who could increase infections on the island despite not imposing further measures at this time.

He said, “At the moment we do not know when the restrictions will be applied and the situation may change if there’s stricter compliance with the rules,”

“What we have to do now is stay at home and limit movements to lower the curve. The Government wants to protect us because infections are rising such a lot right now.”

Another protest is scheduled for San Antonio on Sunday.

Thank you for reading this article “The White Island sees a mass Anti-government Protest” For more up-to-date news, click here.