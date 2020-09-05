The Kanye West Presidential Campaign Has Cost Him Nearly $6 Million Of His Own Money

Kanye West’s eagerness to succeed at the presidential Campaign led him to spend almost six million of his bank account to help him on November ballots.



According to a Federal Election Commission report filed Friday night, this is the first time West has financially filled the campaign since he formally did it in July to run as an independent representing the “Birthday Party”. It has reportedly raised $6.8 million in July and August and $11,000 is said to come from the rapper’s own pockets.

-- Advertisement --



Where did the money go? A large part of the $5.9 million spent, around $4.4 million, was used on ballot-access services. Regardless, there were a few lawsuits filed to keep West off the ballots as in the case of Virginia and Arizona where the judges ruled to get him out of the official upcoming ballots. Also, they spent $1.3 million to Atlas Strategy Group led by Greg Keller, the former executive director of the American Conservative Union and a longtime Republican operative who was interviewed by Trump to be part of his campaign back in 2016. The worldwide star also invested $95,000 on an air charter company.

Kanye West’s next financial steps will be very close to the elections on October 20th.