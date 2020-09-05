Professor in Argentina dies of coronavirus while teaching online class

STAFF and students at a university in Argentina are mourning the loss of a “passionate and dedicated” professor who lost her battle against coronavirus while teaching an online class.

Paola de Simeone, 46, was diagnosed with the killer virus four weeks aqo, according to the Argentine newspaper Clarín.

The “excellent” professor, who had been employed at UADE for more 15 years, had told her students that she was having difficulty breathing during the online class.

“I can’t,” were her words just before she reportedly passed out during the class on September 3.

According to the same publication, she may have suffered an “acute cardiovascular event” before losing consciousness.

De Simeone had previously posted updates on her fight against coronavirus on her social media accounts: “It’s very complicated. I’ve been suffering for more than four weeks and the symptoms won’t go away. My husband is exhausted from working so much at the moment (therapy and emergency doctor). He’s reaching out to more people and hurting.”

Announcing her death, UADE tweeted: “We regret to inform with deep sorrow the death of Paola Regina De Simone, professor of the Department of Government and International Relations. Paola was a passionate and dedicated teacher, and a great person, with more than 15 years of experience at UADE.

“We accompany her family in this difficult moment by sending our condolences on behalf of this academic community.”

Her colleagues and students have been devastated by Paola’s loss.

“Willing, committed, responsible, a companion, are some adjectives that help describe an incredible teacher, who above all, was a beautiful person. Never, not even in our worst days, did she let go of our hand. We will never forget you, Pao”, writes Valentina Borghi in a blog Politólogos al Whisky.

“Excellent professional and an example to follow. The humanity with which she educated us and the warmth of her treatment are her characteristics. We are going to miss your superhero t-shirts and your collection of mugs, your advice and the long talks after and between classes. Eternally grateful for all your support,” added Dana Sager.