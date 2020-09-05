Police Make Multiple Arrests As Portland Protests Reach 100 Consecutive Days

The protests in Portland that started in May after the police killed George Floyd in Minneapolis, it is set to reach 100 straight nights this weekend.

After an unlawful assembly on Friday night, the law enforcement arrested 27 protesters that were marching onto a police building, the officers were waiting for them outside. A few hundred people were getting together at Kenton Park aiming to reach the Portland Police Association building although the police warned them to stay away from the streets and the private property. The warning came with the possible consequences of arrest, the use of tear gas, crowd-control agents, or impact munitions, police said.

It was midnight when the police went down the street, breaking people’s posters, pushing protesters out of the area, knocking people down, and arresting those that were not following their orders. Also, they used smoke devices, shot impact munitions, and stun grenades while trying to get the multitude to disperse. Almost all of the arrested were accused of misbehavior and of altering the peace on the streets. The Bureau explained that they were thrown empty bottles, rocks, beverages cans, and more which forced them to act with an assembly as they reportedly did.