Police investigate alleged rape on beach in Murcia

The Guardia Civil have launched an investigation after a woman was allegedly ‘brutally’ raped on a beach in the Murcia region in broad daylight.

THE 52-year-old claims to have been forced into a cove in in Bolnuevo, Mazarron, where she was beaten and raped before her attacker fled with her mobile phone and purse.

The incident reportedly took place on at 1pm last Saturday afternoon, (August 29) in the Cala Desnuda.

A man, who together with his partner went to help the woman, told La Verdad de Murcia that they found the woman in obvious distress.

“When we reached the height of the cove from the mountain side, we saw that there was a man and a woman in the sand. But as we descended, we began to hear sobbing and cries of despair. The woman kept saying, ‘I’ve been raped,'” the witness said.

As the couple approached to help the woman, they “crossed paths” with the alleged attacker.

They described the suspect as “a man in his 30s wearing a cap, shorts and a brown t-shirt”.

“He stared at us when we passed him,” the witness told the same publication, adding, as they approached the woman, she told them that the man “had raped and beaten her and that she needed urgent help”.

Emergency Coordination Center 112 and the Guardia Civil were called to the scene, and paramedics took the victim to a nearby hospital, where medics reportedly confirmed she had “various injuries” consistent with a brutal rape.

Investigating officers are trying to trace the alleged attacker.