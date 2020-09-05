Plan early for your holiday, your pets will thank you!

Taking a trip away any time of year takes planning. The big Winter holidays are a whole different case, and take a longer planning cycle. If you are thinking of going away to see family, friends or just to get away for a change of scene start now to find you pet sitter. We can help!

Join HouseSitMatch today as a pet and homeowner. We have a long list of housesitters, singles, couples and families all checked for the safety of the network who will be keen to help you.

How does it work?

You join as a pet and homeowner member, for this there is a small annual fee. You get ID checked for safety and then build your advert saying when you are going on holiday. House-sitters are mailed your advert, they respond and then you choose whom you would like to care for your pets.

What makes HouseSitMatch unique?

The careful checking of all our members makes us unique. Unlike other housesitting and petsitting networks, at Housesitmatch.com we ID check all our members. We also offer house-sitters a police and background check on registration. We do this because it makes our network safer and helps us maintain a high bar for house-sitters caring for your precious pets and homes. Please check our Trustpilot reviews online to see what our clients say about our service.

Trustpilot Testimonials – 4.8 / 5 Excellent rating (New Trustpilot rating scale)

Here’s what members have said about us-

Housesit Match found us a perfect house-sitter …

Housesit Match found us a perfect house-sitter while we were away in Canada and we were delighted with the care and attention that Housesit Match took in helping us find the right person. (Ros Morris – Dog owner)

How do you join?

Please register online via our website www.Housesitmatch.com

Choose a membership plan – P lease note p rices go up soon so sign up now on subscription to secure these prices:

Standard (DIY option) = £ 6 9 p a

Premium (with support at each step) = £ 8 9 pa

