New programmes and old friends at Radio Altea

RADIO ALTEA has now begun its new schedule with old favourites as well as new programmes.

“We have worked hard in recent months to create a varied line-up,” said Pere Barber, the town hall’s Communications councillor.

-- Advertisement --



There have been some changes in the morning schedule, with Paco Cabrera taking an early look at each day’s principal news stories, although Barber stressed that the usual music content with special dedications and messages remains as before.

“Another of this season’s innovations is ‘Café’ between 9am and 10am when Miguel Angel Fernandez takes a look at relaxed took at topics in a friendly atmosphere,” the councillor said.

There will also be a programme dedicated to local commerce run by the ALCEA business association which hopes to appeal to listeners from the sector, he continued.

Radio Altea’s news programmes at 1.30pm, the daily roundup at 9pm and the 1pm weekly review are now complemented with bulletins at 11am, 12 noon and 6pm.