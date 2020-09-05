Neighbourhood Curfews may be necessary in Majorca as the infection rate continues to rise in the Balearics

A new announcement by local government sees the potential for Public Health ministers to intervene in neighbourhoods in the Balearic Islands.

The new measures will allow the officials 15days to contain the community transmission of the coronavirus which has seen a rise in infection rates and resulted in a number of tour operators blacklisting the islands for the remainder of the summer.

The initiative was approved by the Government Council on Monday according to the President of the Government, Francina Armengol.

Armengol announced that the Government had been working tirelessly on three distinctive new measures which they hope will stop the increasing spread on the islands.

The new measures include:

Limiting public and private meetings to 5 people

Carrying out diagnostic tests in districts and Municipalities

Greater involvement in Communities

The introduction of neighbourhood curfews.

The Department for Health will also maintain the power to ascertain whether the measures are working and whether they should be continued. Through monitoring and analysis they will determine the necessary severity of restrictions required, which may be required to be different in each area. This decision will be taken depending on the health situation as it pertains to each specific area at the time.

The local government have acknowledged that the restrictions may be seen as demanding and difficult however they have deemed it necessary.

The 15 Municipalities most affected are Palma, Valldemossa, Santa Maria, Inca, Deya, Esporles, Marratxí, Alaró, Binissalem, Banyalbufar, Llucmajor, Ibiza Town, Sant Antòni, Ciutadella and Sant Lluís.

