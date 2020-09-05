More UK town and cities added to government’s Covid-19 watchlist

More UK town’s have been added to the government’s Covid-19 watchlist following spikes in coronavirus cases.

LEEDS, Corby, Kettering, Middlesborough and South Tyneside could see local lockdowns if the flare-ups are not contained rapdily.

Data shows coronavirus is spreading at a faster rate than average in the new additions to Public Health England’s list of ‘areas of concern’.

Leeds Council has announced it currently has 43.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and 3.5 per cent of those people tested have been confirmed as positive for Covid-19.

Officials have urged residents, particularly young people, to avoid large gatherings and house parties.

Councillor Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council and chair of the city’s Outbreak Control Board, said: “We have been working tirelessly with our partners and communities, doing everything within our power to keep the spread of this virus under control and to ensure Leeds stays open.

“However, we can’t accomplish that alone and this rise in infection rates means that inevitably, our window of opportunity is shrinking by the day and the city is rapidly approaching a tipping point.

“We completely understand that these past six months have put a tremendous strain on everyone in Leeds and that being able to get out, socialise and enjoy ourselves has provided a massive lift.

“But it is absolutely crucial that if we want to continue to do that, we all do it sensibly and responsibly and follow the latest guidance which is there to keep us all safe.”

People in Leeds are being asked to play their part by adhering to the following key advice when meeting people they don’t live with:

*Only socialise indoors with members of up to two households ‒ this includes when dining out or going to the pub.

*Socialise outdoors in a group of up to six people from different households or up to two households (anyone in your support bubble counts as one household).

*Don’t hold or attend celebrations (such as parties) where it is difficult to maintain social distancing and avoid close social interaction.

*Only stay overnight with your household (including your support bubble) and one other household.

*Limit social interaction with anyone outside the group you are attending a place with, even if you see other people you know, for example, in a restaurant, community centre or place of worship

*Try to limit the number of people you see, especially over short periods of time.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health DHSC) has declared Northampton, Norfolk and Rossendale as ‘areas of enhanced support’.

Testing will be stepped up in these areas to try to combat the spread further.

Eslewhere, towns and cities which have been in lockdown due to Covid-19 are seeing restrictions relaxed.