Madeleine McCann Suspect Christian ‘B’ questioned over separate child sex abuse claim in Portugal

The jailed rapist is suspected of “showing himself in a sexual, offensive way in front of a 10-year-old German child on a beach” 15 minutes away from where Madeleine was abducted in 2007.

German investigators have revealed that Christian Brueckner is aware they are looking into the case but say without any evidence they cannot yet charge him with for any criminal act.

The German prosecutor in charge of the case, Hans-Christian Wolters, said, quote: “In this case of 2007 he is suspected of showing himself in a sexual, offensive way in front of a 10-year-old German child on a beach. I cannot say exactly if he was masturbating in front of the child or if he has just shown himself naked. In Germany that is sexual abuse of a child – and that’s why we are investigating. But he is just a suspect, we haven’t charged him, so I cannot say anything about how this investigation will end. What I can say is that Christian B knows about this second investigation – we sent his lawyer the files of this case.”

It is understood that German police have urged their Portuguese counterparts to look into a sex offence that potentially could be linked to Christian Brueckner. The main suspect in the Madeleine McCann case recently lost his appeal at the European court of justice for his release.

German prosecutor Hans Christian Walters said: “We are investigating whether he committed more crimes in Portugal. I’m not able to say how many cases are under investigation at the moment but we think there could be more crime, more sexual abuse, more rapes. We are asking the Portuguese authorities to investigate whether that possibility exists.”

When asked what evidence German prosecutors had linking Brueckner to the April 2007 incident, Hans Christian Walters added: “I’m not allowed to speak about the details at the moment- I can’t say at this time how close we are to charging him.”