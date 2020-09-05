Lucky National Lottery winners celebrate across nine Spanish provinces

Lucky National Lottery winners in nine different Spanish provinces are celebrating having scooped thousands of euros in today’s draw (September 5).

TICKETS for the first prize of €600,000 were sold in La Roda in Albacete, Almeria, Barcelona, Aranda de Duero in Burgos, Granada, Logroño, Madrid and Navalcán in Toledo.

Meanwhile, the second prize for the drawn number 78,370, worth €120,000, has gone to lottery players in Cordoba, Palma de Mallorca, San Bartolome in Las Palmas, Bustarviejo in Madrid, Saldaña in Palencia, Baiona in Pontevedra and L’Ametlla de Mar in Tarragona.