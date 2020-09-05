Gossip Girl Reboot Officially Coming To HBO Max

Gossip Girl is back and ready to take HBO Max’s screen with an exciting reboot and a flaming new cast.

Although it’s been ten years, fans never lost hopes on a brand new tale from the Upper East Siders and their prayers have been heard. Gossip Girl reboot has been confirmed by Warner Bros, the production has already started in New York, Los Angeles, and Vancouver. The shooting will be in New York and will start at the end of October.

-- Advertisement --



The TV show’s new storyline will take place eight years after the original shows’ finale focused on how social media destroys the old gossiping methods to change the game and mess with elite people’s lives even harder.

Be ready to see a whole new generation of private school teens will be introduced to the Gossip Girl website and survive in a 10 episode reboot. The new cast is a group of fresh new faces staring Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Adam Chanler-Berat, Thomas Doherty, Jonathan Fernandez, Tavi Gevinson, Jason Gotay, Emily Alyn Lind, Zión Moreno, and Whitney Peak.

Kristen Bell will return in the role of the narrator and original cast members are rumored to make an appearance. XOXO, Gossip Girl.