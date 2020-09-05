Family wave goodbye to BMW washed out to sea after being left parked on Cornwall beach

A family were forced to wave goodbye to their BMW which was washed out to sea after they left it parked on a beach in Cornwall overnight.

WITNESSES claim the silver BMW had been abandoned on St Agnes beach, but the shocked family returned the following morning to find their car immersed in water.

-- Advertisement --



One resident who lives nearby, Esther Chase had gone for a swim around 7am yesterday morning (Friday, September 4) and saw the car was being “tossed about by waves”.

She believes the owners of the vehicle “had driven down in the night and tried to turn around in the beach but got caught by the incoming tide”.

The vehicle, which was towed away by a breakdown recovery driver a few hours later, is now a write-off and is registered to a man from Falmouth.

It was “floating around like a boat” and full of seaweed’, said the recovery driver.

Tourists were advised against travelling to Devon and Cornwall last week as flash flooding had caused major problems and delays on the roads.