Ex-Premier League Star Shot in ‘drive by attack’ in Jamaica

Jermaine Johnson, who played for Bolton in the Premier League in the early 2000s, has been hospitalised after being shot in the Jamaican capital of Kingston.

Johnson, who made 12 Premier League appearances for Bolton, is now said to be recovering in hospital after being was shot in the abdomen. According to police reports, a car drove up to the trio of men, who were sitting together in a group, before opening fire. Johnson, who is described as being in a serious but stable condition, was one of three individuals to be shot along with netball player Nicole Henry and another man known only as ‘Fidel’.

Johnson, originally from Kingston, came to England with Bolton Wanderers and made his debut during the 2001–02 season. The winger then spent that season and the 2002–03 season at the club, but started only ten games and came on as a substitute in another nine but scored no goals. After his spell at the Reebok, he moved to Oldham Athletic spending the next two seasons there making 34 appearances and eight as substitute scoring ten goals. He made his Jamaica national team debut in 2001 and was capped 73 times by the Reggae Boyz.

Johnson went on to play with Bradford City before making over 230 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday. The Hillsborough outfit tweeted their support for their former player writing: “Following reports of an incident in Jamaica involving ex-Owl Jermaine Johnson, Sheffield Wednesday’s thoughts are with JJ and wishing our former player a speedy recovery.”

Oldham Athletic also sent a message of support to Johnson on Twitter. They wrote: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Jermaine Johnson after seeing reports of an incident involving the ex-Latic in his home country of Jamaica. Get well soon, JJ.” A spokesperson for Bolton Wanderers said: “The thoughts and best wishes of everybody at Bolton Wanderers Football Club are with Jermaine.” Lockdown restrictions remain in place in Bolton following government U-turn.

It is understood that Jamaican police believe the incident is related to an ongoing gang feud.