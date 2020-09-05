Confirmed cases of Nile virus continue to rise in Sevilla

The number of confirmed cases of Nile virus in Sevilla continues to rise.



IN the last 24 hours, a further case has been recorded, bringing the total number to 21.

The virus currently affects, in larger or smaller measures, 12 municipalities in Sevilla, including the capital.

Eleven infected people remain in hospital in Sevilla, with four being treated in ICU, as confirmed to Europa Press by the Ministry of Health and Families.

The virus has so far claimed three victims in the province.

The most recent fatality was a 70-year-old man who died on Friday (September 4), after being admitted to the ICU at Virgen del Rocío University Hospital.

A woman, 85, and a 77-year-old man from La Puebla have also died as a result of the outbreak, detected in the region of Bajo Guadalquivir, mainly in Coria del Río and La Puebla del Río.

West Nile virus (WNV) is an infectious disease that first appeared in America in 1999.

Infected mosquitoes spread the virus that causes it and symptoms include a fever, headache, body aches, skin rash, and swollen lymph glands.