Charmed star takes no prisoners in post-Weinstein world.

Rose McGowan, the actress most widely known for her portrayal as Paige Matthews on hit American TV series; Charmed, has hit out at filmmaker Alexander Payne.

McGowan, who hit the news headlines during the Harvey Weinstein scandal and headed up the “Me Too” movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault in the film industry, has set her sights set firmly on Payne.

McGowan alleges Payne sexually assaulted her during filming while she was only 15 years old but her fervently denies the allegations.

In a statement released to US News company “Deadline” on Friday, Payne shot down the claims however the Charmed actress took to social media in her now famous, no holds barred, approach.

McGowan wrote, “You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name.”

She continued, “I just want an acknowledgement and an apology. I do not want to destroy.”

McGown’s request for an apology was all but ignored with Payne stating, “What she has said about me in recent social media posts is simply untrue,” and refuting all details.

Payne continued, “I had no reason to question how old (McGowan) was, since the role she read for required an actor who was of age. We later went out on a couple of dates and remained on friendly terms for years.”

The Charmed star takes no prisoners and has now gone on fully defensive attack branding Payne a liar and has stated that she will now do whatever it takes to destroy him.

In an interview with Variety McGowan said, “[censored] him and his lies… I told Payne to acknowledge and apologise, he has not. I said I didn’t want to destroy, now I do.”

In an enraged statement, she said, “Why do these men always lie? I will now make it a mission to expose him. I am not the only one.”

She further exclaimed that the Hollywood male elite, ”…must be stopped from, not only assaulting, but must also be prevented from infecting the masses with their propaganda.”

