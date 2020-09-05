California Heat Wave Set To Break Records, Temperatures Could Hit 110 Degrees

Record-breaking temperatures are expected for Labor Day weekend in the West of the United States, along with a scary heat wave to worsen fires in California.



Fires in California and snowstorms in Colorado can be worsened by the extreme temperatures waves that will hit the land across the western part of the country. Heat warnings and advisories are also in effect for parts of Arizona, Nevada, and Oregon.

The intense heat is followed by a wind that makes Wildfires threatening to expand, setting back the firefighters’ efforts to stop it and there might be electricity blackouts throughout the state.

Starting on Saturday, temperatures are expected to soar even higher than last month when the heatwave brought the second and third most devastating fires in California. Hopefully, it’s expected to cool down by Monday.

People should be careful when going outside and spending the long weekend outdoors as Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service, said: “It’s a holiday weekend, so people will be wanting to travel, go camping or do outdoor activities” and he added, “This weather is really not conducive for that.”

The worst day is expected to be Sunday when temperatures are forecast to be around 20 degrees above the normal in Los Angeles surpassing the double digits. San Francisco will have temperatures in the 100s with only a bit of relief from the cooling winds off the Pacific shore. The weather comes to an extreme in places like Sacramento where it’s expected to be 110 degrees.