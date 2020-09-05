Breaking News – Helsinki plane grounded on arrival into Malaga

Helsinki plane grounded on arrival into Malaga as one passenger flouts mask rules.

It has been reported that a Helsinki plane has been grounded at Malaga airport as one passenger removed their mask during the flight from Helsinki and repeatedly refusing to put it back on during the flight.

The issue has been posted to a Finnish social media pages raising awareness of the ongoing struggle between aviation officials and the passenger.

All other passengers and crew were still stuck inside the plane and were unsure as to whether they would even be able to disembark in Spain or whether they would have to return to Finland with imposed quarantine procedures.

The situation has now been resolved by Spanish authorities with passengers and crew being allowed to disembark. However, the instigating individual has now been taken into police custody in Malaga.

In one report from a passenger commenting on social media, the man was being extremely stubborn to airline staff stating that he had “a bit of the flu” and did not want to wear the mask.

Questions are now being asked through the Finnish social media groups as to why the unwell individual was even allowed to board the plane in the first place and why there were not procedures not in place to test people who were flying out of Helsinki.

The situation is becoming a familiar one with mask flouters on multiple airlines and other means of public transport causing ongoing issues for authorities. In the past week, a flight was diverted from landing in Madrid due to a member of the public refusing to follow mask procedures and last week a fight broke out on the Valencian Metro after a passenger blatantly refused to wear a mask despite everyone around him following protocol.

With the coronavirus issue looking unlikely to be resolved in the near future it would seem that stories like this are becoming more and more familiar as those that follow the rules are increasingly loggerheads with those who do not believe the situation is as bad as it seems.

