“Too Good to Go” – New app makes healthy eating affordable and sustainable to 14 countries across Europe.

Vast amounts of food in our supermarkets go to waste every day. The food is perfectly good to eat but it is binned out of need to make room for fresher food and to comply with Supermarket policy.

Bars, Restaurants and cafes, are no different. Food over a certain number of days old, regardless of whether it has been stored appropriately and still has shelf life, is thrown out to comply with strict health and safety laws.

Well, one start up app is here to change all that!

The app, “Too Good to Go”, has a fundamental mission of not letting good food go to waste and to turn around the high volume of food that is being unnecessarily wasted on a daily basis.

With such a global focus on improving sustainability into 2020, this Danish app is offering the public the opportunity to purchase these foods at exceptionally reduced prices.

The app is currently available in 14 European countries, giving millions of people access to cheap, healthy, safe-to-eat produce from participating suppliers.

In a time when money is tight and junk food is cheaper on the personal finances than fresh, healthy food, this could turn out to be the app that low income families desperately need.

This exceptional enterprise was launched in 2016 and the “Good to Go” app has been downloaded 22 million times in many countries including Spain, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Italy, Poland, Portugal and the U.K.

App customers can see the specific outlets in their neighbourhood and can pick the surplus food up at store closing time. It is estimated that the app has helped 100,000 households to date on a limited budget and feeds into the ever-increasing desire of the public to mitigate climate change and become more sustainable.

“Food waste contributes to eight per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions,” says Mette Lykke, Too Good To Go’s CEO. “Together we can fight food waste and ensure quality surplus produce doesn’t end up in the bin. Our mission is a world where food produced is food consumed.”

If you want to see an end to food waste, you can download “Too Good to Go” on the Apple Store or Google Play.

