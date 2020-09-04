Social distancing required on Peñon de Ifach

CALPE’S Local Government Board agreed at their latest meeting that the Peñon de Ifach needs tighter health and safety controls.

The Calpe landmark is also a national park and the Generalitat will be asked to call a meeting of its board of governors as soon as possible.

The park management needs to ensure that all anti-Covid measures are complied with, and the official maximum-capacity respected, the Local Government Board decided.

Calpe town hall has taken this step following numerous complaints from residents and tourists regarding lack of control inside the Peñon de Ifach site.

People have been seen inside the park at night, while during the day crowds frequently exceed the legally-permitted maximum. Many visitors fail to wear facemasks even though social distancing is not possible on many sections of the route up to the top of the Peñon.

The Local Government Board, which is also concerned about the amount of litter inside the park as well as the bad state of the car park and a building on the Peñon’s north face, also agreed to ask the regional government to tackle these problems.