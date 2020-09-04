RCD Mallorca kicks off new season campaign at home to Rayo Vallecano

RCD Mallorca will kick off its Segunda Division campaign at home to Rayo Vallecano.

The side’s season opener fixture at its Visit Mallorca Estadi stadium on the afternoon of Sunday September 13 will mark the competitive debut of RCD Mallorca manager Luis Garcia Plaza.

-- Advertisement --



The Spanish second division fixture schedule, which has now been confirmed by LaLiga, will see the Mallorca team travelling to the RCDE Stadium to face RCD Espanyol the following Sunday for their first away trip of the campaign before later hosting CE Sabadell.

Contesting a total of 42 fixtures in the Segunda Division, the side will close the year by visiting visiting SD Ponferradina on the weekend starting May 30.

In line with previous Segunda Division seasons, fixtures have been scheduled asymmetrically and do not coincide with matches between the first and second matchdays.

All dates and kick-off times are subject to confirmation and changes.