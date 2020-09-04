Necessary upgrades to centuries old building housing Tramuntana centre

WORKS are underway to implement some necessary upgrades to the centuries old building housing the Tramuntana mountains visitors centre.

The IBANAT Balearic Nature Institute has contracted a company to carry out a series of improvements to the building over the coming month.

These include revising where the contention wall joins the façade to check and repair the insulation, redirecting the drainage, replacing the roofing material and repairing areas affected by damp.

A traditional stone house dating all the way back to the 16th century, in past times the building served as accommodation for peasant farmers.

Last year getting on for 18,000 visitors dropped into the centre, of which more than 3,600 took a look round the permanent exhibition.