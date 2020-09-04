Marina Alta learns about it online

THE Marina Alta Consortium for Economic Recovery and Activities, (Creama) is organising online courses to assist local businesses.

The webinars set out to show local entrepreneurs how to adapt to the new scenarios brought about by the Covid-19 health emergency and the importance of online commerce.

The first of the free webinars, Google My Business: Destaca en Google (Stand out in Google) is scheduled for next Tuesday, September 15.

This will be followed by WhatsApp Businesses (Tuesday September 22), Instagram para Comercios (October 6), Herramientas para triunfar en las redes sociales, Tools for triumphing on social media, (October 13), Publicidad en redes sociales (October 20) and Google Ads, La Publicidad que funciona (October 27). Two more webinars will be held in November.

Places are limited to ensure they are to ensure that the workshops are practical and efficient, Creama explained. It is necessary to register via the website and places will be allocated in the date order that applications are received.

