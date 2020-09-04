Lost in transit, lifesavers on Benitachell’s Moraig beach recently came to the rescue of a disorientated flamingo.

After advising the authorities, the lifesavers and Benitachell’s Policia Local managed to trap the flamingo without injuring it or causing it undue stress while awaiting experts from the Santa Faz Wildlife Recovery Centre .

After collecting the flamingo and examining it for clues as to how it found itself on the rocky Moraig shore, they concluded that the bird must have strayed from its initial migratory route.

