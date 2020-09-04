Lighting up the way in Formentor tunnel

THE Mallorca government is installing lighting in Formentor’s Puig Fumat tunnel, the only one on the island without artificial illumination.

Consell Mobility and Infrastructure councillor Ivan Sevillano said the works represent a response to complaints from both drivers and cyclists about a lack of light in the infrastructure.

“The road presented a certain danger, and therefore it was urgent for us to take this action. This will solve the problem”, the councillor said.

The island administration is spending just short of €200,000 on the project.

The works will include the installation of 43 low-power LED lights, 25 of 29 watts, 10 of 79 watts and eight of 57 watts in three single-phase circuits, and will take about two months to complete.

The project will also equip the tunnel with a remote management device to monitor the status of the lights. This will communicate directly with the control room located at the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure headquarters.

The 192-metre long tunnel excavated from the rock is located at the kilometer 13.6 mark of the Ma-2210 road, which connects the Port of Pollença with the Cape of Formentor.