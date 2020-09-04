Jet2 Cancels all flights to Mainland Spain for the Remainder of the Summer

Jet2 also said it would not be flying to parts of Croatia for the rest of the summer season.

-- Advertisement --



Travellers hoping to fly off for a last-minute holiday to mainland Spain have been put on alert after travel giant Jet2 cancelled all flights to mainland Spain. The travel agent revealed the news after government guidance on quarantine rules for travellers from the country remained the same. Spain had been removed from the UK government’s ‘safe lists’ on July 25.

All flights from the company to Croatia before November will now be automatically cancelled by Jet2holidays, full refunds will be issued to customers. In a communication to agents, the operator said: “Jet2holidays have taken the decision to extend the suspension of our flights and holidays programme to Croatia due to the continued Covid-19 pandemic.”

In a separate communication to agents, Jet2 confirmed its holidays to mainland Spain, including Malaga, Alicante and Barcelona, were also cancelled until the same dates.

It added: “We still have plenty of holidays available to alternative destinations including The Algarve, Greece, Cyprus and Turkey next week for your customers to rebook.” Scotland and Wales, however, yesterday added Portugal to their quarantine list. Wales went even further and included six Greek islands to their ‘red list’- mainly due to the amount of infections shown by passengers returning from the country last week.

Jet2 urged the UK government to implement “a targeted approach to travel advice, instead of the current blanket ban approach”.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the company said, quote: “Where customers are affected by any programme changes, we have been repeatedly recognised for how we have been looking after them, offering the option to rebook with no admin fee, a Refund Credit Note, or a full cash refund, and we are contacting customers to discuss these options.”

“To give customers more choice when it comes to booking or rebooking their Summer 2020 holidays, we recently announced hundreds of new flights to in-land destinations, representing almost 100,000 additional seats. That demand tells us that customers want to get away for their well-deserved holidays.”

These latest cancellations come as another blow to an already struggling Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca who had hopes that tourists would start to come back to the country before the end of the year. The Spanish government has said they are ‘worried’ over the coronavirus situation in Spain and that things are ‘not going well’. With the mainly Spanish nationals returning to their homes last week and a raft of new restrictions in place it still may be possible to see a winter season for the tourist industry- thousands of jobs rely on that hope.