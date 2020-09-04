Iconic Teulada building’s Fourth Centenary

TEULADA-MORAIRA town hall continues its programme of events celebrating the 400th anniversary of Sala de Jurats i Justicia.

The building once housed the local court, council and a market amongst other things and this month’s activities aim to introduce the public to its past and present.

Thursday, September 3: Launch of the book, La Huerfana Judia (The Jewish Orphan) by Francisco Llobell Quiles in the Plaza de los Porxes at 8pm.

Friday, September 11: Launch of Teulada-Moraira Trade Mark, a photo-book by Almudena Soullard in Plaza de los Porxes at 7.30 pm.

Saturday, September 12: A concert by the Lucentum XVI musicians performing the Cantoral del Monasterio del Arrayan in the Auditoriu at 8pm.

Friday, September 18: Inauguration of the works selected for the 28th edition of the Vila de Teulada Prize in Sala Domenecq at Espacio la Senieta, Moraira, at 8pm

Saturday, September 19: Cantada a la Fresca Confinada by Pandilla el Falco on Social Media

Saturday, September 26: A music spectacle with the Generalitat Choir and Armonia del Parnesa commemorating the Fifth Centenary of the first round-the-world voyage in the Auditorium at 10.30pm.