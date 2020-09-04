THE Balearics need to recover their image as a safe destination to give tourism a chance of picking back up again on the islands in the short-term, the travel industry and politicians agree.

Hotel group, airline and ferry company representatives and regional and local politicians taking part in the “Future strategy for the recovery of the tourism sector” roundtable in Mallorca capital Palma on Thursday also shared the view that now is the time to look at changes which promote quality over a product based on sun, beach and boozing.

-- Advertisement --



In the opinion of Balearic government president Francina Armengol it is joint strategies which are essential for an “efficient reactivation” of tourism.

She told delegates at the event organised by Exceltur and the AETIB Balearic Islands Tourism Strategy Agency that working together is the best way forward to bring about the recovery of the sector from the devastating impact of the Covid-19 health crisis.

The regional president took the opportunity to thank the archipelago’s sector for “building safe and viable tourism, which she said had marked out the path to follow in the coming months.

She also pledged her administration would continue to listen to companies and sector workers, “taking on their needs, implementing current solutions and working towards the future.

“The tourism industry is key for everything and for everyone”, Armengol added.

“It is very important that it does not lose more muscle than it has already lost.”