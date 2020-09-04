FURTHER restrictions in Murcia set to hit the hospitality sector hard.

The Murcia local government has implemented more new strict measures on bars and restaurants.

On Thursday the regional government announced that customers would no longer be allowed to sit at the bar for food or drink. They also announced further limitations of group attended events of over 100.

On Thursday, the local coronavirus figures hit its highest one-day total at 430 cases in one 24-hour period. This brings Murcia’s total to date to 4,202 active cases.

Once the measure is implemented this weekend, bar owners will no longer be allowed to seat clients at the bar, further reducing their available capacity to trade, and clients are only allowed to be seated at tables, with no standing room allowed.

Furthermore, take away style services will no longer be allowed to serve through hatches in their wall or premises. This additional restriction seems to be to limit any potential for contact between servers and the public.

The total number of people allowed at larger group events is now only allowed to be a maximum of 100 people.

