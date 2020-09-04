Don’t fall for it – Fake Correos scam!

PHISHING: Fake Correos emails could get your address and bank details.

A FAKE Correos email currently doing the rounds nearly caught out Euro Weekly News reporter Linda Hall.

“I received an authentic-looking email from Correos, informing me that they had been unable to deliver a packet because the address was incomplete,” she said.

“Last attempt at free delivery. To receive it tomorrow, please give the full address and pay €1.36 delivery costs,” Linda was told.

There was a long reference number, the Correos logo and an attachment with a PDF file.

“There was very tempting link to click on, and I very nearly did, as my sister had recently sent me a parcel from England,” she said. “But then I thought, ‘Hang on. There’s something fishy here’.”

“Fishy it certainly was, although it was Phishy with a capital P”, Linda said.

“The email was sent to an old email address that I very rarely use, and has my sister needed to give an email address – which she didn’t – she would have given the newer one.”

She Googled Estafa Correos paquete sin entregar and discovered that her suspicions were founded, with Policia Nacional warnings about a phishing scam.

The sting first surfaced as text messages last December, coinciding with Black Friday and Christmas online purchases before branching out into what looked like Correos emails.

“It’s clever, as no-one would think twice about paying €1.36, and that way they get your address and bank details,” Linda said. “And I might have fallen for it if they’d used the right email address.”

