BOAT people still arriving on the Costa Blanca.

A SALVAMENTO MARITIMO helicopter recently rescued two migrants from the sea off Calpe’s Peñon de Ifach.

According to Emergency Services sources, they were exhausted after many hours in the water, although it has not been disclosed whether they had jumped from a boat or fallen overboard.

The Calpe rescue coincided with the sighting of three migrant boats in Calpe, Benidorm and Torrevieja. which were all towed into Alicante port by the Guardia Civil.

Another boat spotted was off Altea but its occupants appeared to have reached the shore before it could be located, Red Cross sources said.

There were 13 migrants on the Calpe boat, including two minors, while the Torrevieja boat had 16 occupants, including a pregnant woman and four minors. There was one minor amongst the 10 people on the boat bound for Benidorm.

All have been tested for Covid-19 and meanwhile are quarantined in Alicante City.

