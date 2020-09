ONCE again Altea town hall’s Commerce department launched a summer campaign to promote local shops.

As well as encouraging the local population to shop inside the town, the campaign also helps families meet the cost of starting the academic year with six €200 vouchers to be spent on clothing, sports clothes, books and other school supplies.

The campaign lasts until September 30 and the draw will take place on air at Radio Altea on October 5.