ALFAZ’s world champion in the making!

ATHARINA THANDERZ is Norwegian by birth and Alfasina by adoption, having lived in Alfaz for many years.

The 32-year-old also intends to win the world champion boxing title and is well on the way to fulfilling her ambition.

Katharina won the European Super-Featherweight title in 2017, followed in 2018 by the International Boxing Council’s Lightweight Championship and the Interim World Boxing Council’s Super-Featherweight 2019 Championship.

Invited to visit Alfaz town hall recently with her manager Kristin Tenneboe, Katharina explained that she was a fighter “to the end.”

She began kick-boxing when she was 18, taking the Spanish championship in 2010, 2011 and 2012 and winning the European and World Championships in 2011.

Katharina took up boxing in 2012, turning professional in 2016.

“My greatest passion is boxing, and I’m convinced that with hard word, discipline and determination, coupled with my tenaciousness, I’ll be able to reach my goal of becoming world champion,” she told Alfaz’s mayor Vicente Arques.

Alfaz’s Sports councillor, who was also present, congratulated Katharina on her brilliant career. He was confident, he said, that he would soon be seeing her again with the World Boxing Council’s Super-Featherweight title under her arm.

