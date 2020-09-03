Filming of ‘The Batman’ Halted After Cast Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

More dangerous than any member of Batman’s arch-enemy rogue gallery, the coronavirus pandemic has once again thwarted production on the upcoming film about the caped crusader.

Just three days into filming, and following a nearly six-month hiatus on the blockbuster starring Robert Pattinson, production on “The Batman” has halted again after a ‘mystery’ cast member tested positive for COVID-19. Sources close to the set have said it has now been “thrown into chaos” as the lead star is said to be the one who came down with the virus. If so, then that puts the £100m blockbuster Batman movie in jeopardy as costs are already mounting due to the delays caused by the crisis. In a statement earlier today, Warner Bros confirmed the news: “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.” However, within the last few minutes, it has been revealed that Robert Pattinson, the lead actor himself, has tested positive for coronavirus, prompting “The Batman” to suspend filming again in the United Kingdom.

‘The Batman’ is directed by Matt Reeves who is renowned for his work on the Planet of the Apes franchise.

“It’s a criminological experiment- he’s trying to figure out what he can do to finally change this place. You see that he’s charting what he’s doing, and he’s seeing he isn’t having any of the effect that he wants to have yet,” said Reeves.