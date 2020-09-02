THE very youngest kids are back in nursery school in Mojacar, the first to return to the classrooms for the new term.

The municipal Garabatos nursery has opened its doors again following the enforced closure due to the Covid-19 health crisis

Just over 50 little ones of up to three years of age are now getting back into their usual routine.

Mojacar council said the school is keeping up all its normal activities while following the Education Ministry recommendations sent out to all centres.

These include preventive and hygiene measures that can be adapted in accordance with any changes deemed necessary by the health authorities.

Prior to opening, all the nursery staff had to have a Covid-19 test and there was a thorough disinfection of all the centre’s facilities, including all items used by the children, such as mats, toys, and educational materials.

There are the same number of classrooms as before, with no changes to the number of teachers or staff to pupil ratios.

The local authority explained that the five classrooms form their own small, safe social groups, without joint activities or contact between them so that if any incident is detected, necessary measures can be taken immediately without affecting the others.

Similarly, teachers do not have contact with other teachers or the rest of the groups, and all areas and materials are completely disinfected between usage.

Parents are not able to enter the centre and buggies and prams and not allowed inside. Children are taken from the entrance to their group by their monitor.

Due to their age, the children do not have to wear face masks, and in all other respects everything should seem the same for them, including the refectory service and nap time for the youngest.

According to the council is has not been necessary to make many adjustments given that most of the recommendations were already in place before the pandemic, although the cleaning and disinfection plan has been significantly reinforced throughout the day.

The day-to day running of the nursery is under the supervision of the members of a Covid-19 Commission, made up of the centre director, council and education representatives, and medical centre reference person.

Next week it will be the turn of the older children, who will heading back to the Bartolome Flores and Rey Alabez Schools.