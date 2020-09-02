Silly billy! BMW driver comes a cropper at Cabopino

SEEMS like one driver was in a rush to get out of Cabopino Port on the Costa del Sol this afternoon and managed to get themselves stuck in the process.

-- Advertisement --



The French driver of a white BMW X3 was able to get a short yellow barrier inexplicably trapped between the wheel and wheel arch of their SUV, perhaps it was while they were turning?

However, help was close at hand when a heroic forklift driver rushed to the scene to try and lift the front end and allow some give so the driver could back out.

Maybe he was rushing to get home from one of Cabopino Ports fantastic restaurants.