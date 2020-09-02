Highest Number Ever of Migrants Reach Uk Shores in One Day

A record-breaking number of migrants reached UK shores in a single day.

According to Home Office data, at least 409 people crossed the Channel in a flurry of small boats today, with hundreds being intercepted mid-route and others managing to reach land themselves. Today’s total, which could be revised up to include other ongoing incidents, is nearly double the last record high, which was set on 6 August when 235 people made the crossing.

First day of September and the INVASION CONTINUES in #Dover Could be huge numbers of ILLEGAL migrants crossing the Channel today – as many as 150 are expected! #PritiUseless

📹 Credit: Chris Johnson https://t.co/d46s9TQ8YB pic.twitter.com/BQS5RjAoOq — stephen 🇬🇧 (@LFC_blano) September 1, 2020



More than 5,600 migrants have now made similar crossings to the UK this year, according to the Press Association, prompting Boris Johnson to warn parliament that Britain is a “target and magnet” for people traffickers. He has also vowed to change the law to help ease the crisis.

At least eight dinghies evaded Border Force boats to make it to the Kent coast undetected. One woman was seen lying on concrete steps in wringing wet clothes complaining about stomach pains, another migrant was given a bottle of Coke for a sugar boost.

#BREAKING MORE BEACH LANDINGS !! ⛱ 🛶 #DOVER 28 ILLEGAL migrants on 2 dinghies have managed to cross the Channel this morning undetected !! #BorderlessBritain Credit: Chris Johnson 📹 https://t.co/d46s9TQ8YB pic.twitter.com/KUipnFEGeP — stephen 🇬🇧 (@LFC_blano) September 2, 2020

The Home Office has recently looked to French authorities and “activist lawyers” as a source of blame for the increasing number of channel crossings on what is regarded as the world’s busiest shipping lane. Royal Marine Dan O’Mahoney, the newly-appointed “clandestine Channel threat commander” is due to be among several people giving evidence about migrant crossings to the Home Affairs Committee tomorrow.