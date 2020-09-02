Highest Number Ever of Migrants Reach Uk Shores in One Day

Tony Winterburn
A record-breaking number of migrants reached UK shores in a single day.

According to Home Office data, at least 409 people crossed the Channel in a flurry of small boats today, with hundreds being intercepted mid-route and others managing to reach land themselves. Today’s total, which could be revised up to include other ongoing incidents, is nearly double the last record high, which was set on 6 August when 235 people made the crossing.

More than 5,600 migrants have now made similar crossings to the UK this year, according to the Press Association, prompting Boris Johnson to warn parliament that Britain is a “target and magnet” for people traffickers. He has also vowed to change the law to help ease the crisis.

At least eight dinghies evaded Border Force boats to make it to the Kent coast undetected. One woman was seen lying on concrete steps in wringing wet clothes complaining about stomach pains, another migrant was given a bottle of Coke for a sugar boost.

One of the group could be seen wringing out water from her clothes, while some helped each other walk along the beach and talked to Border Force officials who arrived on the scene before they could leave. image credit: Twitter

The Home Office has recently looked to French authorities and “activist lawyers” as a source of blame for the increasing number of channel crossings on what is regarded as the world’s busiest shipping lane. Royal Marine Dan O’Mahoney, the newly-appointed “clandestine Channel threat commander” is due to be among several people giving evidence about migrant crossings to the Home Affairs Committee tomorrow.

 




