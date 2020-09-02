In an extraordinary U-turn from the Generalitat Valenciana, a letter was sent to the mayor of Torrevieja prohibiting the serological tests on local school teachers.

-- Advertisement --



TESTS on around 1,100 teachers of local schools were due to take place on Tuesday, September 2, however in a correspondence from Javier Santos Burgos, the Director General of Research and High Health Inspection of the Generalitat Valenciana, orders were made to stand down.

According to reports, the official letter arrived at 7.52am with tests due to be carried out on Tuesday afternoon.

Torrevieja mayor, Eduardo Dolón, has shown his outrage at the decision made by the Generalitat Valenciana, appalled that they were notified of the decision the same day serological tests were due to be carried out.

In a reply to the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, Mayor Dolón confirmed they would cooperate with the request before letting his displeasure be known at the mismanagement of situation.

The mayor has criticised the Generalitat, chaired by Ximo Puig, because it appears, “the Valencian Government ideology is more important than the health of residents, children, families and teachers of the city of Torrevieja.”

He reiterated that “at no time was its implementation going to involve any expense to the public.”

The Department of Education, led by Ricardo Recuero, will hold a meeting tomorrow, Thursday September 3, and regrets that the “entire effort and organisation that has been carried out by all the parties involved has not been able to materialise, to get a start to the course safer for the entire school community of Torrevieja.”

For more news from Southern Costa Blanca, please follow this link.