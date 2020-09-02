For those of you who like taking a walk on the wild side

FOR those of you who are environmentally-conscious or like taking a walk on the wild side and being at one with nature, Wildside Holidays could be the ultimate answer to your Spain wildlife holiday search.

The wildlife information pages are an ongoing project to compile and publish up to date information on the fauna and flora of Spain along with the protected natural park areas and other interesting sites

Should you wish to visit the Sierra Nevada you can find a wide range of activity holidays including walking, hiking, trekking, scrambling, mountaineering, snowshoeing and skiing in the Alpujarras and Sierra Nevada.

You may wish to head for the sun and discover the most amazing places that Andalucia has to offer. It’s nature, history, culture, white villages and more with Sur Walks – Walking and wildlife from the Costa del Sol.

Or head north for cycling and walking holidays, creating your very own ‘tailor-made’ bike holiday or walking holiday in the beautiful Barcelona and Girona regions of Catalonia, Spain.

On the website, you will find many different businesses and operators offering an amazing variety of nature-based breaks in Spain.

The website was devised in order to create an internet community dedicated to promoting businesses specialising in nature orientated holidays in Iberia.

Many of the businesses appearing here on Wildside Holidays are also involved in various wildlife protection schemes and study programmes across Spain, as well as supporting their local community and economy.

For more information go to www.wildsideholidays.co.uk or www.facebook.com/wildsideholidays/

