Covid safe celebration for this year’s night of romance

MOJACAR, along with fellow members of the Prettiest Village in Spain association, will celebrate the upcoming Night of Romance initiative rather differently this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

For what will be the fourth edition of the event on September 19, the Most Beautiful Kisses in Spain will take centre stage, with a compilation of video clips made by anyone with a touch of romance in their heart.

Anyone who wants to contribute has until the September 9 deadline to send in an appropriate video of no more than five seconds and in horizontal format.

The scenes of kisses or gestures of love can be with partners, friends, pets or whoever people choose and in whatever setting.

Clips should be emailed to tubeso@lanocheromantica.com.

The final video will include the best, most loving and affectionate entries the association receives.

It will be accompanied by especially created music, and will all be very much in the style of movie classic “Cinema Paradiso”, which features a cinema screen projecting a collection of great on-film kisses.

The Most Beautiful Kiss cannot be celebrated jointly at midnight as in past years, but the final video will be projected at the same time on the night and will be able to be viewed on the association website or the individual members’ social media.

This annual event is always important to Mojacar’s hotels and restaurants, and this year, the prestigious chef Juan Pozuelo is creating a special dessert for the occasion that will be unveiled at a press conference.

The dessert will be a sweet finale in the association village’s restaurants