American police accused of using excessive force once more

POLICE officers from Los Angeles have shot Dijon Kizzee, a 29-year-old African-American man who was riding a bicycle in the neighbourhood, to death.

-- Advertisement --



The officers had allegedly been patrolling the area for a few hours and decided to stop Kizzee, who was travelling by bicycle. When they did, he apparently fled dropping a bundle of clothing that contained a semiautomatic weapon, a fact that preceded the police firing a staggering 20 shots in his back. Police in America are accused of using excessive force repeatedly against the black community.

Police sources say that Kizzee punched an officer and then dropped a bundle of clothes containing a weapon, which is the officer’s explanation for the 20 shots that the man was hit in the back with until he was killed.

Ben Crump, a lawyer known for defending civil rights in the matter of deaths of black people at the hands of the police, wrote on his Twitter account, “Cops stopped him while riding his bike for an alleged vehicle code violation, they say he ran, dropped some clothes and a handgun, he didn’t pick up the weapon but cops shot him in the back more than 20 times then left him there for hours.

Crump adds in a later tweet that the officers are not required to wear a security camera on their uniform, so there is no video or images of what happened.

This new case comes when there are still protests over Jacob Blake, another African-American man in the United States, who received seven shots, also in the back. The Black Lives Matter movement has gained a lot of presence in recent months with the trigger being the murder due to police brutality of George Floyd.