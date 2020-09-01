WATCH: Killer whales ‘attack’ boat off the coast of Galicia

FOOTAGE of a pod of whales ‘attacking’ and damaging a Navy sailboat off the coast of Galicia has gone viral.

ONE of the crew can be heard shouting “he broke the rudder” as the whales appear to slam the Mirfak Navy boat in the Rias Baixas as it was heading to Baiona on Sunday, August 30.

En este vídeo se puede ver el momento de tensión que vivieron los tripulantes de un velero de la Armada cuando fueron atacados por un grupo de orcas en las costas de Galicia.

"¡Rompió el timón!", se le escucha decir a uno de ellos. https://t.co/j7gBYdBUMf — laSexta (@laSextaTV) September 1, 2020

The tense moment was captured by crew after the cetaceans hit the sailboat while doing numerous maneuvers to evade them.

“I have it here! It’s underneath,” shouts one of them, adding: “They broke the rudder.”

Radioaviso en Rías Bajas por avistamiento de orcas en zona. Se solicita a embarcaciones que no intenten aproximarse, den amplio resguardo e informen. Ya han sufrido acometida un velero francés y otro de la Armada sin daños mayores #SeguridadNautica (foto no referida al caso) pic.twitter.com/QmHdxAKHKZ — SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO (@salvamentogob) August 31, 2020

Twenty-four hours later, Spain’s sea rescue service, Salvamento Marítimo, reported the sighting of killer whales off the coast of Galicia.

Through a radio notice they warned of their presence in the waters of the Rías Baixas.

“Radio warning in Rías Bajas for orca sightings in the area. Boats are requested not to try to approach, give ample shelter and inform. A French sailboat and another one of the Navy have already been attacked without major damage,” read a Salvamento Marítimo tweet.