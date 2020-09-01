WATCH: Killer whales ‘attack’ boat off the coast of Galicia

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
WARNING: Salvamento Marítimo spotted the whales the day after the Navy boat incident. CREDIT: Salvamento Marítimo (file pic)

FOOTAGE of a pod of whales ‘attacking’ and damaging a Navy sailboat off the coast of Galicia has gone viral.

ONE of the crew can be heard shouting “he broke the rudder” as the whales appear to slam the Mirfak Navy boat in the Rias Baixas as it was heading to Baiona on Sunday, August 30.

The tense moment was captured by crew after the cetaceans hit the sailboat while doing numerous maneuvers to evade them.

“I have it here! It’s underneath,” shouts one of them, adding: “They broke the rudder.”


Twenty-four hours later, Spain’s sea rescue service, Salvamento Marítimo, reported the sighting of killer whales off the coast of Galicia.

Through a radio notice they warned of their presence in the waters of the Rías Baixas.

“Radio warning in Rías Bajas for orca sightings in the area. Boats are requested not to try to approach, give ample shelter and inform. A French sailboat and another one of the Navy have already been attacked without major damage,” read a Salvamento Marítimo tweet.




