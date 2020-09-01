Twin sister of Terminator star Linda Hamilton dies aged 63

The twin sister of Terminator star Linda Hamilton has died ‘unexpectedly’, aged 63.

LESLIE Hamilton Freas, who appeared as a stunt double for her sister in the 1991 hit Terminator 2: Judgement Day, passed away on August 22.

-- Advertisement --



As yet, a cause of the death has not been given.

Freas’ worked as an emergency room and a hospice nurse.

Her obituary in the Burlington County Times, described her as the ‘consummate caretaker’ who ‘devoted her life to helping her children and the lives of others’.

“She was an avid fisher woman through the years, and was not shy about out-fishing anyone who joined her.

“Above all, she cherished the time spent with her family and friends, and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind,” it read.

Leslie H. Freas (#LindaHamilton's twin sister) has sadly passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. She was 63. Leslie helped bring the #T1000 to life in #Terminator2 and we are forever grateful for the movie magic. RIP Leslie.#Terminator #LeslieHFreas #T2 pic.twitter.com/QFWlPfzwT0 — The Terminator Fans (@TerminatorFans) August 27, 2020

Fans have reached out to Freas’ family, posting messages of love and support on Twitter.

“Prayers, sorry for your loss”, wrote one, and “This is so sad. Leslie’s contribution to the greatest sequel and action/scifi film ever made will never be forgotten,” posted another.

Prayers prayers to all her fam so sorry for ur loss !!! — Ruben Vitela (@cuteyes17) August 30, 2020

Along with her three children, Freas also leaves behind two grandchildren, and is survived by Linda and another sister, Laura Hamilton, a brother, Ford Hamilton and a stepbrother, Jeffrey Payne.