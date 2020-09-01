The Venus of Fuengirola to be centrepiece of new Roman exhibition

WORK is to be undertaken at the Historical Interpretation Centre of the Finca del Secretary in Fuengirola which means that it will be closed for several weeks.

This is an archaeological site which dates back to Roman times and now needs to be updated and expanded to allow for more exhibits to be added.

Originally discovered on this site, but recently displayed in the local museum, the statue known as the Venus of Fuengirola will return and be one of the major attractions.

At the same time to make the entire area more appealing to visitors, the council will create a Mediterranean garden with aromatic plant species that represent the typical plants that the inhabitants of this environment would have enjoyed during the time of the Roman Empire

Councillor for Culture Rodrigo Romero explained, “the object of all these actions is to expand the number of original pieces exhibited to the public so that lovers of culture can contemplate different archaeological objects located in the surroundings of this Roman villa.”